Two Covid-19 infected dead, 20 in critical condition in Banke

NEPALGUNJ: Two more Covid-19 infected persons undergoing treatment at the Bheri Hospital in Banke died last night.

An 84-year-old man of Traffic Chowk in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-10 succumbed at 9:55 pm last night while another 71-year-old woman of Kohalpur Municipality-8 died at 10:00 pm in course of treatment, said Naresh Shrestha, corona focal person of Health Office, Banke.

With these latest fatalities, the number of Covid-19 deaths has reached 26 in Banke district. While other 12 persons with Covid-19 who came for treatment from other districts have also died.

Meanwhile, eight patients in Bheri hospital and 12 in the Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur are reportedly in serious condition.