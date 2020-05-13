Two COVID-19 patients flee Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital

Ram Sarraf

BIRGUNJ: Two patients, admitted at the Narayani Hospital in Birgunj and undergoing treatment for the COVID-19 contagion, escaped the health facility, on Wednesday.

Hospital sources stated that the duo who ran away this afternoon had been kept at the isolation ward. Following their escape, search for the patients was going on.

It has been learnt that they are residents of Chhapkaiya in Birgunj.

The hospital premises was cordoned off by the Nepali Army. Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel are extensively carrying out the search operation.

