Two Covid-19 related fatalities reported in Morang

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Share Now:











MORANG: Two Covid-19 related fatalities were recorded in Morang district on Tuesday.

A 43-year-old man of Sundarharaicha Municipality-3 died while receiving treatment at Birat Teaching Hospital, according to Sunil Dev Chief of Isolation Department at the Hospital.

The man was admitted to the hospital last Saturday after experiencing breathing problems. He was tested positive with the virus on the same day.

Similarly, a 71-year-old man from Budhiganga Rural Municipality-5 in Morang died today at Covid-19 Treatment Centre, Biratnagar.

The deceased, also an asthma patient, was receiving treatment in ventilators, informed Gyan Bahadur Basnet manager at the Centre.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook