Two dead as landslide sweeps houses in Darchula

DHANGADHI: Two persons died after being buried in rubbles of houses as a landslide hit Naugadh Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district today.
Sudurpaschim Province Police Office, Dipayal identified the deceased as Manmati Devi Thakunna (42) and Arati Thakunna (6) of Parigaun.
The landslide triggered by incessant rain swept houses in Parigaun today, police informed.
According to spokesperson at the police office, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mukesh Kumar Singh, the landslide debris that fell from above swept away the houses belonging to Manmati, Bhan Singh Thakunna, Birbhan Thakunna, along with seven-room and five-room buildings of a nearby school.
