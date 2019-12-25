Two dead in Saptari jeep-bike collision

Byas Shankar Upadhyay

RAJBIRAJ: Two persons died after a jeep and a motorcycle collided in Rupani Rural Municipality of Saptari district along the East-West Highway, on Tuesday night.

The deceased have been identified as motorcyclist Rakesh Yadav (22) and jeep passenger Pravash Yadav (32), both from Mahadeva Rural Municipality-6 in the district.

The incident occurred when the motorcycle (Sa 10 Pa 825) and the jeep (Ja 1 Cha 1381) collided with each other near Birendra Bazaar at around 10:00 pm, informed Police Inspector Uttam Karki at Saptari District Traffic Police Office.

Both the injured were rushed to Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital where they breathed their last during the course of treatment, Inspector Karki said.

The jeep driver, Lalit Majhi, of Katari Municipality-1 in Udayapur district has been detained for further investigation, informed police.

Police after preliminary investigation suspect that the accident might have been caused due to overspeeding and heavy fog.

Bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital for postmortem, informed Saptari Police.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook