Two dead, six injured in Nuwakot road accident

KATHMANDU: At least two persons died and six others sustained injuries after the mini-truck they were travelling on skidded off the road in Bidur Municipality-6 of Nuwakot district on Sunday.

According to Nuwakot District Police Office (DPO), the deceased have been identified as Sudip Tamang (19) of Langtang, Naukunda Rural Municipality-3 in Rasuwa district and Anil Tamang (19) of Khotang district.

Similarly, injured have been identified as truck driver Ganesh Balami (38) of Kakani Rural Municipality-1 in Nuwakot district, Sachit Kumar Rimal (45) of Manthula in Bidur Municipality-6 of Nuwakot, Bimal Sunar (18) of Syala Rural Municipality in Jajarkot district, and Tanka Raj Sunar (22), Hem Raj Thakuri (24), and Tilak Khatri (30), all three from Bheri Rural Municipality-2 in Jajarkot district.

The incident occurred when the mini-truck (Ba 2 Ka 7910) lost control and fell some 100 metres below the road in Munthala along the under-construction Munthala-Chainpur inner road section at around 8:30 am, killing two on the spot, informed police.

The injured have been referred to Kathmandu-based health facilities after preliminary treatment at Nuwakot-based Trishuli Hospital, said police. Meanwhile, bodies of the deceased have been kept at the hospital for postmortem.

According to police, the truck was ferrying eight workers to the road construction site. The road section is being constructed by Nagarjun Construction Company Pvt. Ltd, Nuwakot.

Police personnel deployed from Nuwakot DPO, District Traffic Police Office and Temporary police post, Bus Park carried out the search and rescue operation.

The incident site is some five kilometres south of the Nuwakot DPO.

