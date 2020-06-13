Two deaths confirmed, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll climbs to 18

KATHMANDU: Two persons including a child have succumbed to the coronavirus infection, officially confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), at its regular media briefing, on Saturday.
An unidentified body was found near Ghantaghar of Birgunj Metropolitan City in Parsa district on June 10. Body of the deceased male, to be aged around 25 years, was sent to Narayani Hospital for postmortem. Meanwhile, his swab sample was collected, the result for which came out positive through RT-PCR method, ascertaining the COVID-19 contraction on Friday.
Similarly, a 5-year-old male child of Yojana Tole in Nijgadh Municipality-6 of Bara district was admitted at the Birgunj-based Health Care Hospital after fever and respiratory complications was noted in the child, on Friday. The patient had tested positive for antibodies on RDT, following which he was shifted to the isolation ward of the health facility where he breathed his last. The boy was confirmed to have contracted the novel infection post his death.
The swab samples of both the deceased were sent to the laboratory at Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 testing through the PCR method.
In a grim milestone, Nepal’s COVID-19 death toll has now reached 18 with these recent additions.
