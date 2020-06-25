KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry confirmed on Thursday that two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been recorded in Nepal. With the two additions, the country’s coronavirus death-toll has advanced to 26.
A 55-year-old male from Syangja district undergoing treatment at the Western Regional Hospital, Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences, passed away at 11:35 pm yesterday.
He was admitted to the hospital on being diagnosed with coronavirus-infection on June 22. He had underlying health conditions including Pneumonia and Diabetes.
Likewise, a man in his 50s from Lalitpur with a history of kidney transplant that had been diagnosed with the disease has also passed away. The man had been referred to Norvic Hospital by Human Organ Transplant Centre in Bhaktapur for treatment of his existing conditions and on being diagnosed with Covid-19, he was transferred from Norvic to Patan Hospital as per existing protocol.
The person, who had been put in ventilator following deteriorating health, breathed his last this morning at Patan Hospital.
