Two die in Udayapur accident

GAIGHAT, OCTOBER 8

At least two persons died on the spot and two others were critically injured after a container met with an accident along the Katari-Beteni road section of Siddhicharan Highway at Katari Municipality in Udayapur last night.

The deceased have been identified as Min Bahadur Rana Magar of Katari Municipality and Rakesh Yadav of Golbazaar Municipality, Siraha.

Police said the container met with the accident while it was en route to Katari from Okhaldhunga.

The injured have been identified as the driver Yogendra Dahal of Damak Municipality, Jhapa, and Bijaya Bhujel of Barahachhetra Municipality, Sunsari.

Critically injured, both of them are receiving treatment in Biratnagar-based Nobel Hospital.

Dr Ram Kumar Gajmer of the hospital said that the injured duo had received deep cuts on their heads.

Police attributed the cause of the accident to overspeeding, due to which the driver lost control of the vehicle and the container fell some 500 metres below the road.

