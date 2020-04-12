Baburam Shreshta

DADELDHURA: Two persons escaped from an isolation ward in the district, which had been setup for treatment of suspected Covid-19 cases, on Saturday evening.

Janaki Malla, 40, and her 19-year-old son Birendra Malla, residents of Bhageshwar Rural Municipality, were the only two patients under observation in an isolation ward of Dadeldhura Hospital. They were admitted to the facility five days ago. In an act of desperation, the mother son duo fled the facility without anybody’s notice.

Dadeldhura Hospital had collected their samples and sent it to Kathmandu for testing. The hospital received the reports today upon request, which came out negative for the virus-transmission.

Dadeldhura district consists of two Municipalities and five Rural Municiplaities with a total of 19 quarantined individuals, the highest of them being in Parashuram Municipality. Hospital authorities said that the swabs test results of those in quarantine are expected by Monday.

