Two Gautam Buddha airport staffers caught with bribe

Bhairahawa, July 28
A team deployed from the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority Contact office, Butwal, caught two employees of Gautam Buddha International Airport Project red-handed with bribe money today.
The arrested are office assistant Biswonath Prasad Lodh and Mahendra Prasad Yadav. The anti-graft team had nabbed Lodh and Yadav while they were receiving Rs four lakh bribe money from a local of Bhairahawa, said CIAA Contact Office Butwal Spokesperson Suresh Bhusal. CIAA is investigating the arrestees.
Gautam Buddha International Airport Project Engineer Prabesh Adhikari said he did not know Yadav and Lodh had been working as office assistants and contact persons with Land Revenue office and Land Survey Office.
Lodh had been provided with identity card by the project. Eighty per cent work has been completed at Gautam Buddha International Airport.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
