Two girls rescued from Nepal-India border

INARUWA, OCTOBER 1
Police rescued two adolescent girls from Nepal-India border in Bhantabari of Koshi Rural Municipality, Sunsari, yesterday.
Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari District Police Office, Narendra Kumar Karki, said that the two adolescent girls of Saptari were rescued from Bhantabari of Sunsari while being taken to India for human sacrifice.
A joint security team of Nepal and India rescued the girls from the bordering area, DSP Karki informed. Police have arrested two men for further investigation after interrogation.
The rescued girls are 19 and 22 years old.
Police held Mahammad Sahil Mansuri, 29, of Banauli of ward 4 of Krishna Sawaran Rural Municipality, Saptari, and Jeevachha Kumar Saha, 29, of Lahan Municipality, Siraha, Karki said.
In the course of security grilling, one of the girls told police they were being taken for worship at a temple in the Indian market of Bhimnagar.
The girls were said to be provided with Rs 200,000 for meditation during the time of worship in the temple across the border.
Police said the girls with their surname Chaudhary were found to be very innocent.
Further investigation into the incident is under way, DSP Karki added.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on October 2, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
