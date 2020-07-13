Two held with banned pharmaceutical drugs in Siraha

SIRAHA: Police in Siraha district on Sunday arrested two persons in possession of banned pharmaceutical drugs at two different places.
A team of police in civvies deployed from Bariyarpatti Police Post arrested Chandan Kumar Yadav (20) of Shreepur in Bariyarpatti Rural Municipality-2 in possession of banned pharmaceutical drugs — 1,800 tablets of Alprazolam and 285 ampoules of Pentazocine.
Likewise, police deployed from Lahan-based Area Police Office (APO) arrested Rampukar Sharma (20) of Nawarajpur Rural Municipality-4 for possessing illicit pharmaceutical drugs. Police seized 46 ampoules of Diazepam, 47 ampoules of Phenergan, and 46 ampoules of Nurofen from the Sharma’s possession.
Police personnel intercepted the “on test” motorcycle on which Sharma was travelling in a westward direction along the East-West Highway, at Lahan Municipality-1.
According to Information officer at Siraha District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Binod Ghimire, both the arrestees are under police custody at the APO for investigation.
