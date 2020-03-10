Two held with illegal drugs in Parsa

Nepal | March 10, 2020

Published: March 10, 2020 8:29 pm On: Nepal
Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

Police making public alleged drug smugglers along with seized contraband at the Area Police Office, Simara, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Photo: Puspa Raj Khatiwada/THT

SIMARA: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of controlled pharmaceutical drugs from Birgunj Metropolitan-15 in Parsa district.

The Area Police Office, Simara, identified two alleged drug peddlers as Jitendra Kumar Singh, 30, of Birgunj Metropolitan-15 and Nasir Alam, 22, of Bihar State in India.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Govind Puri at the Area Police Office, Simara, police seized illegals drugs–Nurphin, Dizapam Phenergan and a motorbike used in the crime.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway, police said.

Police displaying seized illegal drugs at Area Police Office, Simara, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Photo: Puspa Raj Khatiwada/THT

