Two held with illegal drugs in Parsa

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

SIMARA: Police on Tuesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of controlled pharmaceutical drugs from Birgunj Metropolitan-15 in Parsa district.

The Area Police Office, Simara, identified two alleged drug peddlers as Jitendra Kumar Singh, 30, of Birgunj Metropolitan-15 and Nasir Alam, 22, of Bihar State in India.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Govind Puri at the Area Police Office, Simara, police seized illegals drugs–Nurphin, Dizapam Phenergan and a motorbike used in the crime.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway, police said.

