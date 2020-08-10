Two held with illegal drugs in Pokhara

Rishi Ram Baral

POKHARA: Police arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of illegal drugs from Shivatole in Pokhara-10 on Monday.

Acting on a tip off, a police team deployed from Rambazaar Police Post apprehended Jeet Bahadur BK, 20, of Harinas Rural Municipality-4 in Syangja district and Rohit Ghale, 23, of Siddhalek Rural Municipality-6 in Dhading district yesterday evening.

According to in-charge of Rambazaar Police Post, Police Inspector Prakash Thapa, police seized 1.2 kilograms of hashish from their possession.

Further investigation into the case is underway, added Inspector Thapa.

