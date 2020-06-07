Two held with two muzzleloaders in Siraha

Aashish BK

Share Now:











SIRAHA: Police said two persons have been arrested in possession of two muzzle-loader guns from Golbazaar Municipality-3 in Siraha district, on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Golbazaar Area Police Office, apprehended Kul Bahadur Purbachane, 67, and Tilak Bahadur Thapa, 62, from a nearby Janmahgauri health post, this afternoon.

Police also seized two loaded muzzle-loader guns, ammunition, gun powder, and khukuri from their possession.

According to the DPO Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Ghimire, further investigation into the case is underway.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook