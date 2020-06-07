Two held with two muzzleloaders in Siraha

SIRAHA: Police said two persons have been arrested in possession of two muzzle-loader guns from Golbazaar Municipality-3 in Siraha district, on Sunday.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of police from the Golbazaar Area Police Office, apprehended Kul Bahadur Purbachane, 67, and Tilak Bahadur Thapa, 62, from a nearby Janmahgauri health post, this afternoon.
Police also seized two loaded muzzle-loader guns, ammunition, gun powder, and khukuri from their possession.
According to the DPO Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Vinod Ghimire, further investigation into the case is underway.
JAJARKOT: Four persons have been infected by the novel coronavirus in Jajarkot district. This is the first time the district has witnessed the infection. The persons who tested positive for COVID-19 are all females aged 52, 33, 14 and six years, according to Officer at the Health Section of Bheri Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has asked all international airlines operating to and from Nepal to not initiate any bookings for scheduled or passenger chartered flights originating from or with destination to Nepal. "It has come to our notice that some international airl Read More...
Bayern seven points clear at the top Leverkusen's Wirtz becomes youngest Bundesliga scorer BERLIN: Bayern Munich came from a goal down to ease past hosts Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 on Saturday and remain firmly on course to retain the Bundesliga title with four games remaining. The Bava Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal leaders held a meeting to finalise a unity deal today, but they failed to iron out differences on the leadership modality and structures of the unified party bodies. They are likely to meet again to finalise the unity deal. JSP-N was created on Ap Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Department of Food Technology and Quality Control has issued food safety protocol today to fight against COVID-19. During a programme organised as part of the National Food Safety Week, Matina Joshi Vaidya, director general of DoFTQC, unveiled the protocol for food indust Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 Department of Land Management and Archives has issued a circular to all land revenue offices asking them to resume internal and urgent services from tomorrow. The department stated that it had decided to reopen basic services as per the request of stakeholders and service-seeker Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 The Women and Social Committee of the House of Representatives has directed the government to expedite efforts to ensure easy access to regular health services amid the lockdown. It instructed the Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens and the Ministry of Health and Read More...
Kathmandu, June 6 The National Human Rights Commission has urged the government to ensure an enabling environment for journalists to cover issues of COVID-19 pandemic and guarantee the safety of working journalists, respecting their right to expression and press freedom. The rights watchdog sa Read More...