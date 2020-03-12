Two hurt as ambulance overturns hitting stray cow in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two persons were injured after the ambulance they were travelling on hit a stray cow and overturned on its side in Dhangadhi Sub-metropolis-18, Kailali district, on Wednesday night.

The injured have been identified as Java Chaudhary (54) and his wife Bishmati Chaudhary (45) of Kailari Rural Municipality-4 in the district.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dakshya Kumar Basnet at Kailali District Police Office, the Chaudhary couple were taking their daughter-in-law Jyoli Chaudhary (36) to Seti Provincial Hospital in the ambulance (Ba 2 Jha 1729) when the accident occurred, near Pipal Chautari in Depo Bazaar, at around 10:00 pm.

The vehicle hit a stray cow before it overturned on its side injuring the couple aboard, police informed and added that the patient and the driver were unharmed. The cow was found dead at the incident site, police said.

Meanwhile, police have detained the driver while the patient and the injured are receiving treatment at the provincial hospital.

