Two COVID-19 infected in Chitwan had recently returned from India

Tilak Ram Rimal

CHITWAN: Two persons, who had recently returned from India, have been detected with COVID-19 transmission in Chitwan, on Friday.

It has been learnt that the duo had boarded various ambulances along the way before arriving in the district.

Deepak Subedi, chief of health division of Bharatpur Metropolitan city, said the infected persons were brought to the Bharatpur-based Corona Special Hospital for treatment in the wee hours today.

Among the 131 samples collected for testing, three test results came out positive of which two persons were from Chitwan district and one from Nawalparasi district.

Chief District Officer (CDO) Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, said contact tracing is being carried out and the ward has been sealed following the confirmation of transmission.

Four infected persons in Chitwan currently undergoing treatment at the Bharatpur Hospital are in normal condition, said the hospital’s medical superintendent Dr Shree Ram Tiwari.

So far, Nepal has recorded confirmed 507 COVID-19 cases of which three succumbed to the respiratory contagion.

