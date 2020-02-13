Two Indian held with illegal drugs in Bara

Pushpa Raj Khatiwada

BARA: Police arrested two Indian nationals in possession of a huge cache of controlled pharmaceutical drugs and made them public at the District Police Office, Bara, on Thursday.

The DPO, Bara, identified the arrestees as Chandan Kumar, 21, and Mukesh Sah Teli, 24, of both hailing from Motihari district in Bihar state of India.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team deployed under the command of sub-inspector Laxman Pathak, intercepted an auto-rickshaw before seizing a huge cache of illegal drugs hidden inside their bags, along Matiarwa-Kaliya road section in Kaliya Sub-Metropolitan city on Wednesday evening.

Police recovered illegal drugs –Nurphin, Phenergan and Dizapham– 700 tablets each.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra, the suspects were presented before the district court today and remanded in custody for five days.

Similarly, police also destroyed illegal breweries in Pheta Rural Municipality-3 and Gadimai Municipality-4 in the district.

A joint police team deployed from Chatawa and Gungbhawanpur destroyed illegal homemade hooch and 1000 litres of raw materials today, DSP Mishra shared.

Meanwhile, further investigation is underway, police said.

