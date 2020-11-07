Two Jajarkot men held with 12kg opium in Rukum West

Dinesh Shrestha

JAJARKOT: Police arrested two persons in possession of 12 kilograms of opium in Aathbiskot Municipality-9 in Rukum West district on Friday.

The arrestees have been identified as Mal Bahadur Singh and Kali Bahadur Singh, both residents of Nalgad Municipality-8 in Jajarkot district.

A joint team of security personnel deployed from Narcotic Bureau based in Surkhet, others from Rukum West DPO and special force from Karnali Province Police Office, Surkhet raided the residence of Dhirendra Shah in Rukum West-9, according to information officer at Rukum West District Police Office, Police inspector Hari Bahadur Oli.

Police seized a total of 12 kilograms of opium from their possession.

The arrestees will be tried under the Narcotic Drugs (Control) Act, 2033 BS (1976 AD).

