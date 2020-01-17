Two killed, 29 hurt as tourist-bus hit truck in Chitwan

Tilakram Rimal

CHITWAN: At least two persons lost their lives and 29 others sustained injuries when a tourist-bus hit a truck at Sauraha of Chitwan district, on Friday, police said.

Two Nepali tourists were killed in the accident. However, police are yet to ascertain their identities.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ek Narayan Koirala at DPO, Chitwan, 21 Chinese nationals and eight Nepalis sustained injuries in the accident today.

Injured persons are undergoing treatment at Chitwan-based various health facilities. Among the injured persons, few are said to be in a critical condition, DSP Koirala shared.

An ill-fated bus (Ba 1 Pa 783) heading to Sauraha from Kathmandu hit a truck (Lu 2 Kha 3305) moving in the same direction and rammed onto a roadside house before killing two and injuring 28 others this afternoon.

Two persons who were sitting inside the house also sustained minor injuries. However, they were released from the hospital after receiving treatment today itself, police informed.

Police suspected that the accident might have occurred due to slippery condition of the road due incessant rainfall in the area.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook