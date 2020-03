Tilak Gaunle

BARDIA: Two persons have lost their lives due to lightning in Thakurbaba Municipality-5, Bardia, on Saturday night.

According to the observation of the Area Police Office Bhurigaun, Bishri Tharu (70) and her daughter-in-law Phoolrani Tharu (45) were on their way to their home from the market when they were killed by the lightning.

Locals found their bodies in a pit by the roadside. It was then assumed that they might have taken shelter inside during the disturbing rain.

