Two killed falling off cliff in Taplejung

LAXMI GAUTAM

PANCHTHAR: Two persons have lost their lives falling off a cliff in Taplejung district.

The deceased have been identified as Dipesh Rai, 18, of Lamatar in Phaktanglung Rural Municipality-5, Taplejung and Sujan Rai, 23, of Khotang, currently residing in Phaktanglung, stated Taplejung District Police Office (DPO).

They had gone to the nearby jungle on Wednesday morning to collect bamboo. Locals went to look for them when they did not return home even after 12 hours. They were both found dead.

A team of police have been deployed from the DPO and Ghunsa based police post for investigation, said police.

The incident site is a three-day walk from the district headquarters of Taplejung.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook