Two killed in Baglung landslides

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Two persons were killed after landslides buried their houses in two separate locations of Jaimini Municipality in Baglung on Sunday morning.

According to Gandaki Provincial Police Office, 75-year-old Jalpa Devi Paudel died after the landslide fell onto their house in Binaareka, at around 7:00 am today morning.

There were seven others in the house at the time of incident. They are said to be safe.

Similarly, 65-year-old Laxmi Devi Padhya was buried under the debris of the landslide in Tunibot of Jaimini-1. Padhya died after the landslip fell onto their house from the road above.

Two others who were buried with her were rescued safely, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police, Rajendra Babu Regmi, at Provincial Police Office.

