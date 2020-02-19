Nepal | February 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Two killed in collision

Two killed in collision

Published: February 19, 2020 1:14 pm On: Nepal
Himalayan News Service

Rajbiraj, February 18

Two Indian nationals died when a tipper hit an auto-rickshaw in Bodebarsain-Bisanpur road section, Saptari,  today. Six others were injured in the accident.

Mohammad Saddham Hussein, 26, and Kunkuniya Khatun, 45, of Motihari district of India died when the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in while returning home after participating in a three-day Islamic congregation in Janjar of Bodebarsain was hit by a speeding tipper.

According to police, while Hussein died on the spot, Khatun died during treatment at Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital.

Six other passengers, including four children, travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured.

A version of this article appears in print on February 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times