Two killed in collision

Rajbiraj, February 18

Two Indian nationals died when a tipper hit an auto-rickshaw in Bodebarsain-Bisanpur road section, Saptari, today. Six others were injured in the accident.

Mohammad Saddham Hussein, 26, and Kunkuniya Khatun, 45, of Motihari district of India died when the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in while returning home after participating in a three-day Islamic congregation in Janjar of Bodebarsain was hit by a speeding tipper.

According to police, while Hussein died on the spot, Khatun died during treatment at Biratnagar-based Neuro Hospital.

Six other passengers, including four children, travelling in the auto-rickshaw were injured.

