Two killed in Gulmi landslide

GULMI: Two persons died after they were buried under the debris of a landslide in Isma Rural Municipality-2 of Gulmi on Monday night.
A joint team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of locals Prem Bahadur Kumal (39) and Safal Kumal (5) from under the debris this morning, informed Deputy Superintendent of Armed Police Force Ashok Kumar Lamsal. Meanwhile, one local was injured in the incident.
The duo were walking along the road at the time of the incident.
The area had witnessed a torrential rainfall on Monday afternoon, resulting in landslides.
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 21 Hiteri Foundation provided food relief packages to long-persecuted Rohingya Muslim refugees here in Kapan on Sunday, September 20. More than 175 families are taking shelter in Kapan after entering Nepal following a mass exodus from their native Myanamar. Also seen in pi Read More...
BIRGUNJ: As many as four Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported within 24 hours in Birgunj. All four of them had been undergoing treatment in Baba International Temporary Covid Hospital managed by National Medical College and Narayani Hospital. Among the deceased, two – 78-year-old m Read More...
KATHMANDU: Preparation has begun to devise a new technology to excavate tunnel to bring Yangri and Larke rivulets water to Kathmandu under the second phase of the much-awaited Melamchi Drinking Water Project. The diversion tunnel was excavated by Drilling, Blasting and Mucking (DBM) technology to Read More...
KATHMANDU: Two more Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported in Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS). According to Dr Nidesh Sapkota at the BPKIHS, a 72-year-old female from Mechinagar Municipality-8 of Jhapa died while undergoing treatment at the Special Covid Unit Read More...
Lalitpur, September 21 Teachers take online classes with internet facility provided by school at the empty classroom of Shree Rudrayanee Secondary School in Khokana, Lalitpur on Monday, September 21, 2020. The School has facilitated internet access to those students who cannot avail the same at h Read More...
KATHMANDU: Department of Hydrology and Meteorology has forecast torrential rain accompanied by gusty winds in many places across the country starting this evening till September 25. The Department stated that the low-pressure area around the north-east of Bay of Bengal is in the process of shifti Read More...
KATHMANDU: The nationwide coronavirus infection tally surpassed 65,000 on Monday with the report of 1154 new infections. Nepal's Covid-19 count, as such, stands at 65,276. The number of total active cases in the country as of today is 17,611. Similarly, 7,403 people are placed in quarantine Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported its highest number of deaths from the novel coronavirus in a single day. As many as 16 Covid-19 fatalities were confirmed in the last 24 hours. It brings the total number of deaths in the country to nearly 427, according to data from Ministry of Health and Popu Read More...