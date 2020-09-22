Two killed in Gulmi landslide

GULMI: Two persons died after they were buried under the debris of a landslide in Isma Rural Municipality-2 of Gulmi on Monday night.

A joint team of Nepal Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force personnel recovered the bodies of locals Prem Bahadur Kumal (39) and Safal Kumal (5) from under the debris this morning, informed Deputy Superintendent of Armed Police Force Ashok Kumar Lamsal. Meanwhile, one local was injured in the incident.

The duo were walking along the road at the time of the incident.

The area had witnessed a torrential rainfall on Monday afternoon, resulting in landslides.