Two killed in separate road accidents

CHITWAN, JULY 8
A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today.
Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today.
The name and address of the deceased has not been ascertained yet. The body has been kept at Bharatpur Hospital for post-mortem and a search is on tor track down the vehicle that had hit the person.
Meanwhile, the body of a person was found dumped in a bush at the open space near Chitwan Secondary School of Bharatpur Metropolitan City yesterday. The body was kept inside a gunny sack. The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old Raj Kumar Gurung of Bharatpur metropolis. It is said Gurung, who eked out his living by selling fish and goods on a push cart in Bharatpur area, had gone missing for the last four days.
Police have begun investigation suspecting that Gurung might have been murdered.
Similarly, a person died in a road accident at Khatripauwa, Dhunibesi Municipality in Dhading district this morning. Police identified the deceased as 30-year-old Mahesh Shrestha of Nagarjun Municipality, Kathmandu.
He was knocked down by a tipper and died on the spot, Dhading District Police Office said. The driver of the vehicle has been absconding after the incident. Police have seized the vehicle.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 9, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
