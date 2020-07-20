Two killed, properties swept away in Darchula flooding

DHANGADHI: Two persons including a child lost their lives when the flooded Parigaun river swept away houses in Naugad Rural Municipality-6 of Darchula district after continuous rainfall last night.
According to chief of Naugad Police Post, Bhuwan Bahadur Chand, Maanmati Devi Thagunna (42), and Paravati Thagunna (5) — daughter of Man Singh Thagunna — were killed in the incident. Their bodies were found inside the rubbles of the house.
Another person, Mohana Thagunna (22), who was injured in the incident has been taken to Gokuleshwor Hospital for treatment, informed Chief Chand.
Site of the incident is currently being investigated by a team from Naugad Police Post and Area Police Office, Gokuleshwor, informed information officer of Darchula District Police Office, Police Inspector Surendra Prasad Joshi.
The natural disaster has damaged and swept away two-storey concrete houses of Harjeet Thagunna and Dev Singh Dhami, houses of Birbhaan Singh Thagunna, Saimal Singh Dhami, and Salibhan Singh Dhami, building of a school, along with farm animals including two horses, 69 goats, six oxen, five cows, and two calves, informed Chand.
Meanwhile, the Dungri Hydropower’s production house in Mahakali Municipality-3 has been inundated, which has obstructed the plant activities.
Furthermore, flooding of Dhauligadh River damaged a road section that has fully obstructed the movement on Mahakali Highway.
(UPDATED)
