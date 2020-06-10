Two killed, two injured in Kailali hit-and-run

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two persons died and two others sustained injuries after a jeep knocked them down in Ghodaghodi Municipality-1 in Kailali district, on Tuesday night.

Kailali District Police Office (DPO) has identified the deceased as Soniya Chaudhary (21) and her five-year-old son Kristan Chaudhary, residents of Janakpur area in Ghodaghodi-1. Others injured in the incident are Dabal Shah (45) of Ghodaghodi-10 and Jayandra Sunar (40) of Lamkichuha Municipality-10.

The jeep (Ba 8 Cha 2100) heading in a westward direction along the East-West Highway hit the pedestrians killing two persons and injuring two others in Sukhad last night, according to the DPO.

The jeep involved in the hit-and-run was impounded at Mushariya about 30 kilometres west from the incident site, at around 9:30 pm yesterday, police informed and added that one of the front tyres of the vehicle had gone missing. High speed of the vehicle may have caused the fatal road accident, police presumed.

Meanwhile, the jeep driver has been detained for further investigation into the incident police informed.

