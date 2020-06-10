Two killed, two injured in Kailali hit-and-run

DHANGADHI: Two persons died and two others sustained injuries after a jeep knocked them down in Ghodaghodi Municipality-1 in Kailali district, on Tuesday night.
Kailali District Police Office (DPO) has identified the deceased as Soniya Chaudhary (21) and her five-year-old son Kristan Chaudhary, residents of Janakpur area in Ghodaghodi-1. Others injured in the incident are Dabal Shah (45) of Ghodaghodi-10 and Jayandra Sunar (40) of Lamkichuha Municipality-10.
The jeep (Ba 8 Cha 2100) heading in a westward direction along the East-West Highway hit the pedestrians killing two persons and injuring two others in Sukhad last night, according to the DPO.
The jeep involved in the hit-and-run was impounded at Mushariya about 30 kilometres west from the incident site, at around 9:30 pm yesterday, police informed and added that one of the front tyres of the vehicle had gone missing. High speed of the vehicle may have caused the fatal road accident, police presumed.
Meanwhile, the jeep driver has been detained for further investigation into the incident police informed.
Panchthar, June 8 As part of the strategy to better understand endangered mammal species, 10 red pandas have been affixed with satellite collars over the past nine months in the eastern hills. The Red Panda Network, under the oversight of the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conse Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The Embassy of India and the Central Level Project Implementation Unit of the Ministry of Education, Nepal, signed seven memorandum of understandings for rebuilding 56 higher secondary schools in Gorkha, Nuwakot, Dhading, Dolakha, Kavrepalanchowk, Ramechhap and Sindhupalchowk di Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 With the number of complaints related to fraud rising against e-commerce websites and companies, the government has started the process to draft necessary laws to govern such sites and firms. Netra Prasad Subedi, director general of Department of Commerce, Supply and Consumer Read More...
Bajura, June 8 Local businessmen have been selling date expired materials during the nationwide lockdown in Bajura. Deputy Mayor Kabita Bista of Badimalika Municipality said the market monitoring team found that consumers were compelled to buy date expired goods. The municipality monitored Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has prepared a list of 24,148 Nepalis across 30 different destinations who need to be rescued urgently. The Foreign Ministry developed the priority list of stranded Nepalis abroad who need to be evacuated based on the statistics provided Read More...
KATHMANDU: More than half of Singapore's new COVID-19 cases are asymptomatic, according to co-head of Singapore's virus taskforce. Majority of the outbreaks in Singapore, one of the countries with the highest infection in Asia with more than 38,000 cases, have occurred in dormitories housing migr Read More...
Kathmandu, June 8 Sales of medicines have declined significantly during the lockdown period. According to the Association of Pharmaceutical Producers of Nepal (APPON), medicine sales have slumped by 94 per cent, while its orders have also plunged by 92 per cent during the lockdown period. A Read More...
KATHMANDU Renovation of cultural heritage sites and monuments of the Valley that had been halted due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus, is gradually getting back on track with the onset of monsoons. The cultural heritage sites that were being reconstructed or renovated had Read More...