KATHMANDU: Two more persons with Covid-19 passed away in Dharan, Sunsari district, on Sunday morning.

Spokesperson at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Science, Dr Nidesh Sapkota informed that a 74-year-old woman and another 60-year-old man, both from Dharan-17, were admitted to BPKIHS on Saturday.

Both of them positive for coronavirus infection as determined by a PCR test.

The female patient had diabetes and high blood pressure and was having trouble with excessive cough, respiratory problems and fever for a week.

Likewise, the male patient had diabetes and problems in the liver for two months while also suffering from respiratory problems and fever for 10 days.

The hospital is currently preparing for the last rites of the deceased as per the stated procedure.

