Two more COVID-19 related deaths recorded; death-toll reaches 13

KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded two more coronavirus related deaths, on Saturday, which has taken the nationwide COVID-19 death toll to 13.
The Ministry of Health and Population confirmed the fatalities in its regular media briefing this afternoon.
Among the deceased are a 58-year-old man from Dolpa district and a 55-year-old woman from Kailali.
Swab sample of the 58-year-old man from Jagadulla Rural Municipality in Dolpa district, who died three days ago, came out positive for COVID-19. Jumla-based Karnali Academy of Health Sciences (KAHS) released a press statement confirming that the person tested positive for coronavirus infection.
Preparations are being made to collect the swab samples of those who came in close contact with the deceased who recently went home from Surkhet. According to the Health Ministry, the man had left Surkhet on May 29 and went into quarantine in Dolpa on May 31.
In another case of COVID-19 fatality, the 55-year-old woman — a patient of kidney related ailment — from Dhangadhi Sub-Metropolitan City-4 in Kailali district passed away on Friday afternoon while undergoing dialysis at Seti Provincial Hospital.
Her swab sample was collected for PCR testing which came out positive for the coronavirus infection.
