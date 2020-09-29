Two more Covid-19 related fatalities reported in Banke

RANJHA: Two more Covid-19 related deaths have been reported in Banke district on Tuesday.

According to Naresh Shrestha, corona resource person at District Health Office, Banke, a 41-year-old man of Ranitalau in Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolitan City-7, and a 53-year-old man of Kohalpur Municipality-10 died this morning while undergoing treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College Teaching Hospital, Kohalpur.

The 41-year-old man who was the staffer of the same hospital was suffering from pneumonia. He was admitted to the teaching hospital on September 16 and later tested positive for the virus. He succumbed to the contagion at 3:30 am this morning.

Similarly, the 53-year-old man of Kohalpur-10 also breathed his last at 4:15 this morning.

He was also afflicted from pneumonia and admitted to the hospital on September 20. He had tested positive for the virus on September 22, resource person Shrestha informed.

With these latest fatalities, the death toll has reached 15 in Banke district.