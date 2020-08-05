Two more deaths related to Covid-19 recorded in Parsa; district toll reaches 17

BIRGUNJ: Two more persons have died of coronavirus disease in Parsa taking the district death-toll to 17.
A 46-year-old male of Birgunj Metropolitan City-15, who was detected with the coronavirus infection and was under treatment, died on Wednesday morning.
The deceased, a diabetic patient, was an employee of National Medical College. He was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Monday. He was referred to Birgunj Health Care Temporary Covid-19 Hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday night, informed Dr Madan Upadhyaya, Medical Superintendent of Narayani Hospital.
“He died at 5:00 am today while receiving treatment,” informed Dr Upadhaya.
Meanwhile, an 18-year-old girl of Pokhariya Municipality-9, who had passed away on the way to a hospital on Monday, was diagnosed with the contagion post demise.
The woman was rushed to National Medical College after she started to vomit continuously on Monday night.
Her swab sample was collected and sent to Narayani Hospital which came out positive for the respiratory disease on Tuesday, informed Uday Narayan Singh, in-charge of Gandak Temporary Covid-19 Hospital.
With this, the number of coronavirus related deaths in Parsa district has reached 17.
