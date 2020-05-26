Two Municipalities in Rautahat sealed, curfew decreed in wake of soaring COVID-19 cases

RAUTAHAT: In the wake of the soaring cases of COVID-19 infection, two Municipalities in the district have been sealed off, while local authorities have decreed curfew in the restricted zones, on Tuesday.
Isnath and Rajpur Municipalities that borders with neighboring India have been sealed off to deter the public movement in an attempt to curtail the potential spread of the respiratory infection in the aforementioned areas.
The meeting of the District Administration Office (DAO) in Gaur and District Security Committee chaired by the Chief District Official, Basudev Ghimire, took the decision to this effect.
It has also been learnt that Nepali Army will be deployed to implement the curfew.
As many as 70 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the district with 45 cases from sealed Municipalities alone.
