Two Nepali women killed, 13 injured in Abu Dhabi accident

KATHMANDU: Two Nepali women were killed in a mini-bus accident which took place in Abu Dhabi of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday. Thirteen others are known to have sustained injuries.

“According to the information we received from the Embassy of Nepal in Abu Dhabi, two Nepali citizens lost their lives in the accident and 13 other Nepalis have been admitted to three different hospitals in the city, one in critical condition,” informed Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bharat Raj Paudyal.

A total of five people were killed in the incident, stated the Nepali Embassy. However, news portals from UAE and the gulf region reported that six passengers were killed.

The minibus belonging to an employer company was carrying 24 people, including 17 Nepali nationals, all women, stated Spokesperson Paudyal, quoting the Nepali diplomatic mission in Abu Dhabi.

The accident occurred at 5:30 am yesterday on Al Raha road in UAE’s capital city.

Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of Nepal in UAE, Rita Dhital, had said yesterday that the embassy feared there could be Nepali national(s) among the victims. The embassy staff visited the hospitals where the injured were undergoing treatment.

