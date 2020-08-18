Two new Covid related deaths reported in Pokhara

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Two new Covid related deaths have been reported in Pokhara of Kaski district on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old woman, who passed away while undergoing treatment in Kaski Sewa Hospital on Monday night, was confirmed positive for Covid-19.

The PCR test result of the patient, resident of Byas Municipality-1 in Tanahun district, came out positive for the coronavirus infection on Tuesday morning, post her demise.

She had come to Pokhara with her daughter on Sunday, August 16 for health treatment, following which they were planning to go to Kathmandu. However, they had were suggested to conduct PCR tests which came out positive. Her 25-year-old daughter has also contracted the virus.

The woman had an underlying heart condition along with diabetes, informed the hospital.

Her body will be cremated by the Nepali Army personnel as per the government-prescribed safety guidelines at a riverbank in Pokhara Metropolitan City-32.

Similarly, Another 87-year-old male from Pokhara Metropolitan City-16 passed away on Tuesday morning while undergoing treatment at the isolation ward of Western Regional Hospital.

He had underlying health conditions including diabetes, hypertension and kidneys related problems.

With this latest fatality, the number of Covid-19 related deaths has reached six in Gandaki Province. Prior to this, two persons in Syangja, one each in Baglung, Kaski and Gorkha have succumbed to the highly contagious respiratory infection.

