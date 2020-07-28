Two of same family missing in Darchula landslide

Tekendra Deuba

Share Now:











DHANGADHI: Two persons of a family went missing after a landslide fell onto their house in Duhu Rural Municipality-3 of Darchula district on Tuesday morning.

The landslide that occurred at around 5:00 am today morning buried their house in Sallekheti.

According to Surendra Prasad Joshi, information officer at Darchula District Police Office, Ram Datta Joshi (50) and his 45-year-old wife have gone missing in the incident.

A team of police has already reached the incident site early this morning and is conducting a rescue operation, added Joshi.

Further details into the incident are yet to be received, informed Darchula DPO.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook