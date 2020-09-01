Two persons arrested

RAUTAHAT, AUGUST 31
Police have arrested two persons for their alleged involvement in the murder of a Hindu priest in Rautahat more than a week ago.
On August 19, some unidentified persons had shot Shreeram Sah, the priest of Hanuman temple in Khesarahiya bazaar of Madhavnarayan Municipality, while he was resting in his home in the evening after having his meal.
Murder accused Ram Naresh Patel and Bal Kumar Patel of Dewahi Gonahi Municipality are said to have been arrested from the across the Nepal-India border.
According to sources, they were arrested from their hideout in Ghodasaha area of Purbi Champaran of the Indian state of Bihar, with the help of Indian police.
Four other persons, including ward 1 chairperson Shekh Narullah of Dewahi Gonahi Municipality, Rajendra Patel and Ram Prabesh Patel, have been missing from their homes following the incident.
While police hasn’t confirmed the arrest of the two persons, various religious organisations have protested the failure of police to investigate the incident effectively and arrest the perpetrators.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 1, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
