Two persons test positive for COVID-19 antibodies

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Khotang, May 11

Two persons tested positive for antibodies during rapid diagnostic tests in Sakela Rural Municipality, Khotang.

According to Medical Officer Dr Shailesh Shrestha of District Hospital, the cases were seen in Ratanchha of Ward No 2,Sakela Rural Municipality today.

The positive cases have been identified as a 58-year-old foreign returnee and a youth who had been temporarily residing in Kathmandu. The foreign-returnee had arrived in Kathmandu from Dubai on February 23 and arrived home months later on April 24 in a reserved vehicle.

With two positive cases, preparations are on to collect the swab samples of the duo and their family members for PCR test. “These homes where the positive cases have been detected will be sealed completely until we have the PCR test report,” said RM chair Arjun Khadka.

Twenty-two people had undergone the RDT test in the rural municipality. Upon completing the 14-day quarantine, they had been recently sent to stay in home quarantine.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on May 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

