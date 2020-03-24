Santosh Kafle

DHARAN: Two persons, who returned to Nepal in the same plane with the 19-year-old female student infected with COVID-19, have come in contact with the Dharan-based BP Koirala Institue of Health Sciences (BPKIHS), on Tuesday.

After arriving in Nepal on March 17, the two persons went to their hometown in Dharan instead of staying in quarantine in Kathmandu.

The duo came in contact with the BPKIHS after a coordinated effort from the Dharan Sub-Metropolitan City and District Police Office in suspicion of contracting the virus after the female student boarding the same flight tested positive for the COVID-19, on Monday.

According to Dr Bikash Shah, deputy director of BPKIHS, throat swabs of both the suspects will be sent to Teku-based National Lab for tests. “After conducting health screening, we will keep them in hospital isolation if required, otherwise we will send them to Tadi-based army quarantine.”

Following the confirmation of second COVID-19 case in Nepal, the government made the decision to impose a week-long nationwide lockdown in an effort to curb the virus from spreading in the country.

