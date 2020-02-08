Two police personnel injured in attack in Sindhupalchok

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

MELAMCHI: Two police personnel were injured as a police post came under attack by a group of youths in Sindhupalchok district, on Friday night.

A group of around 10 to 12 persons came on motorcycles at the post and attacked the police personnel stationed at Khalde police post, according to police inspector Fal Bahadur Tamang at the Area Police Office, Melamchi.

Of the two injured, Sub Inspector of Police Santosh Kumar Jha has been taken to Kathmandu for treatment while Head Constable Hari Bahadur Magar is undergoing treatment at the Melamchi Primary Health Centre.

One of the attackers Som Thing of Sunkhani in Sindhupalchok has been arrested while investigation into the incident is underway, police inspector Tamang said.

The police post is located on the border of Melamchi Municipality and Panchpokhari Thangpal Rural Municipality.

