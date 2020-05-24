Two recovered patients re-test positive for Covid-19

RAM SARRAF

BIRGUNJ: Two people that had recently been discharged after staying under observation at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital on being diagnosed with COVID-19, have tested positive for the infection again. Both the patients were discharged following recovery, yesterday.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, the two among nine patients who were discharged yesterday tested positive again during the recent most PCR test done to rule out the infection.

Meanwhile, nineteen new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the ministry today, taking the nationwide tally to 603.

