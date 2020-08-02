Krishna Prasad Dhakal

Share Now:











BHAIRAHAWA: Two persons, who had submitted their swab samples to test for coronavirus infection through PCR method, have gone missing after testing positive for the disease on Sunday. They were receiving consultation at the Fever Clinic in Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City.

According to the Acting Director of the Provincial Corona Laboratory, Dr Rajendra Giri, two men — one in his 20s, the other in his 40s — had tested positive for the virus. They had visited the pay clinic on Saturday before giving their samples.

Rupendehi District Police Office Chief Superintendent of Police (SP) Hem Bahadur Thapa said, “Upon learning about their results coming out positive via phone from the hospital, they disconnected their mobiles and have remained out of contact since.”

Kundan Kumar Singh, Public Health Officer at Butwal Sub-Metropolitan City said, “As the infected persons are out of reach, we are having difficulty in sketching their travel history and conducting contact tracing.”

He further said that concerned authorities are working to find their whereabouts while preparations are underway to collect swabs of their landlord for PCR testing.

It has been learnt that the duo are Indian nationals operating spices business at Hatbazaar in Butwal-5.

Meanwhile, locals along with the police administration have launched a massive search operation to trace them.

As of today, 342 persons have been detected with the coronavirus infection in Rupanedhi district, of which one has succumbed to the infection while 30 patients with active cases are undergoing treatment at various health facilities.

So far, a total of 4287 persons tested positive for the virus and 13 deaths have been reported in Province 5.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook