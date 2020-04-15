Two Saptari men test negative on PCR

Byas Shankar Upadhyaya

SAPTARI: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) reports on blood samples of two men, who had tested positive on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) for COVID-19, have come out negative.

The duo, both male, from Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality and Khadak Municipality in the district, had recently returned from India after attending a religious conference in New Dehli before testing positive for antibodies on the Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT).

Medical Superintendent at Gajendraman Singh Hospital, Rajbiraj, Dr Chuman Lal Das said, the PCR reports of both the men came out negative today.

Five out of seven India returnees tested negative on RDT, however, two tested positive for the antibodies. Another man who had also gone to attend the event in the Indian capital tested negative on RDT today itself, Dr Das said.

So far, Nepal has reported 16 confirmed COVID-19 cases of which 15 are active while one person has recovered from the disease.

