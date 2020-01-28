Two sent to jail over tractor accident death

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, January 27

Tanahun District Court today sent two persons to prison, until final verdict, in a road accident case that claimed a life.

Driver of the tractor involved in the accident Santosh Budha Magar, 28, and helper Anil Tamang, 31 were sent to jail. Magar’s younger brother Umesh, arrested for his alleged involvement in the incident was freed on bail, police said. The district court had sought bail amount of Rs 60,000 each, from Umesh and Tamang. Tamang was sent to jail for failing to post bail, according to Tanahun District Police Chief SP Binod Silwal.

Sushil Pariyar, 28, had died after he fell from the moving tractor on Chhabdibarahi road section in Byas Municipality, Tanahun, on the night of December 26 last year.

Tamang and Magar had absconded following Pariyar’s death.

After Pariyar got injured in the accident, Tamang and Magar, instead of rushing him to the hospital, had thrown him in the bush to die nearby the road and fled.

Magar was held on December 28 while Tamang and Umesh were nabbed a few days later.

