Two seriously injured in Tanahun jeep-bike collision

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Two persons have sustained serious injuries in a jeep-bike collision at Ghasikuwa in Byas Municipality-12 in Tanahun district, on Thursday, police said.

According to District Police Office, Tanahun, Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Leela Raj Lamichhane, biker and pillion rider both sustained serious injuries in the accident this afternoon.

The accident occurred when a Bolero jeep (Ba 21 Cha 5741) heading to Dumre from Damauli collided head-on with the bike (Ga 8 Pa 1641) coming from the opposite direction along the Prithvi highway today, critically injuring the bikers today.

After the incident both the injured persons were rushed to a local Ratnahari Hospital. However, after primary treatment, both of them were referred to Pokhara-based Manipal Hospital for further treatment.

Among them, pillion rider is said to be in critical condition with multiple head injuries, DSP Lamichhane shared.

Meanwhile. police have rounded the jeep driver and impounded the vehicle at the DPO for further investigation.

