Two sisters held captive in India rescued

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

PARASI: Two girls, who were taken captive in India for the past six months, have been rescued on Thursday night.

A police team deployed from Border Police Post, Maheshpur, of West Nawalparasi, rescued them from Kamtabazaar of Maharajgunj district in India, with the support of Maiti Nepal and Indian Police.

The rescued girls are sisters of the same family of Bardaghat in Nawalparasi.

Police rescued them after their mother filed a complaint asking the police to rescue her daughters. Police handed over them to the parents after rescuing them.

Thapa said, “Search for the involved in the incident is on.” Mother of the girls said that a woman had taken them with herself in India, alluring them of providing a good job in a shop but had given physical, mental and financial torture, as well as they, were taken captive there.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

