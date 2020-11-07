Two succumb to COVID-19 in Kailali

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Two persons succumbed to COVID-19 in Kailali district on Saturday morning.

A 39-year-old man from Tikapur Municipality-1 and a 59-year-old woman from Bardagoriya Rural Municipality-4 died from the coronavirus infection in home isolation today, according to information officer Shivaraj Joshi at District Administration Office, Kailali.

Two persons had passed away from the infection on Friday.

