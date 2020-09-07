Two succumb to COVID-19 in two consecutive days in Siraha

SIRAHA: Two persons infected with novel coronavirus succumbed to the disease in two consecutive days in Siraha district.
According to Siraha District Health Office (DHO), a 77-year-old man of Jamad in Gol Bazaar Municipality-3 died from COVID-19 during the course of treatment at a hospital in Kathmandu, on Saturday.
Likewise, a 62-year-old man from Mirchaiya Municipality-5 died at Janakpur-based Provincial Hospital on Sunday.
It has been reported that the 62-year-old deceased was also a diabetic patient and had been suffering from pneumonia.
With the two fatalities reported, the death count from coronavirus in Siraha has now reached 10.
