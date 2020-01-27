Two trekkers missing for 10 days in Nuwakot, found dead

Keshav Adhikari

DHADING: Two youths who were reported missing from Ghyangphedi in Nuwakot district for ten days have been finally found at a gorge in Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality-1, on Monday.

Two youths heading to Gosaikunda were reported missing from Ghyangphedi-1 in Dupcheshwor Rural Municipality since January 17 in the district.

According to Duptashwor Rural Municipality Chief Yobindra Singh Tamang, two trekkers–Wangdel Sherpa, 21, of Melamchi in Sindhupalchok district and Japan Tamang, 19, of Gokarneshwor Municipality-8—were found buried under snow at a gorge in 40 metres distance in the area.

The rural municipality deployed a search team consisting of local guide Lal Bahadur Tamang and hotelier Anatre Tamang found the bodies around 11:45 am today.

“We are trying to bring a helicopter in the area and handover their bodies to their families. However, due to unfavourable weather condition chopper failed to land in the area,” Chairman Tamang lamented.

As the news came to fore, we have deployed a police team from Kharani Area Police Office to the area, said DPO, Nuwakot Spokesperson and Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajesh Thapa.

Due to extreme cold and heavy snowfall, police are finding difficulty in reaching the site which is 77 km away from Bidur, district headquarters of Nuwakot, DSP Thapa added.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook